Astrology, and the Autistic and Cognitive

by ANDREW BEVAN

From late October 2024 I was asked whether I would help working with a group of people suffering from autistic disorders. The description of the assignment provided by my employer was; ”We want to see if you can see anything we can’t”. That is an interesting prospect from the perspective of the astrologer, who proclaims to live within a widened concept of reality. For those not familiar with the diagnosis or expression, ‘Autism’ is a common term used for a series of various developmental disorders in the nervous system, often described as Autism Spectrum Disorders.

To quote ‘The Cambridge University Press & Assessment’; «Autism is a brain condition that affects the development of social and communication skills. It is a variable developmental disorder that appears by age three and is characterized especially by difficulties in forming and maintaining social relationships, by impairment of the ability to communicate verbally or non-verbally, and by repetitive behaviour patterns and restricted interests and activities. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), usually called autism, is something you’re born with. The condition is lifelong and symptoms can vary considerably from one person to the next.»

Some people falling under this category can be very well functioning. Like 20 years ago, from 2004 to 2005, I was employed under similar conditions as a ‘wild card’ among specialist teachers at a special department of the ‘Vollen Junior High School’ in Asker (Norway). Here, young people with various degrees of an autistic diagnosis and learning disability participated within a specialized program, alongside and integrated within the community of ordinary junior high school students. The multiplicity of this program was considered beneficial, educative and developmental for students of both divisions.

Now, the clients involved in the current assignment do per definition have more severe setbacks than the students I was working with from 2004-05. First, the the present users have little or no language; or rather, their ability to understand, communicate and reason is impaired. Demined cognitive abilities inhibit their ability to solve fine motorical tasks. Their daily routines are more rigid and set according to needs, and there may also occur outbursts of frustration and involuntary actions (tics).

However, working with people suffering from various disabilities may be greatly rewarding and warmth, patience, empathy, gratitude and humility are among the learnings. One memory I recall from a few years back is where a man with a beard suddenly came up to me on a farm, threw himself round my neck and gave me a hug. I didn’t recognize him at first and was partially stunned, but then he introduced himself and it was one of my students from 2004-2005!

I am presenting this paper also as an example of how the orthodox school system may benefit from an integration of the astrological perspective. Because it works both ways. On an astrological level we may learn a lot more about our tools and the world we live in, and that is what I want to cast light on by sharing my experiences.

Practical examples

As we proceed, I ask the reader to bear a clear mind on the important combinations of Sun (Spirit, heart, essence), Moon (Soul, subconscious, emotion) and Reason – the latter being the Nervous system and Intellectual facilities represented by Mercury. But I also want to explain the significance of the ancient and traditional subdivisions of the Zodiacal signs, namely the planetary ‘Terms’ and ‘Faces’, and the manner in which the ‘Terms’ relate to the Cognitive facilities. Then also the ‘Faces’, and how this primal category of essential dignities (planetary appointments) refers to the ‘Atmospheric, chemical and autistic’.

As a matter of coincidence, the two candidates I currently have been set to observe and who share the same ward, involves a Male born May 19. 1999 and a Female born November 19. 2001. Their birthdates are 2,5 years apart. The celestial relationship between their charts is by chance, yet the accident of detail is so startling it might just be a hint or starting point as to what we should be looking for. Because if we calculate a Sunrise chart for the nativity of the first individual (exact time of birth not available), who we may call ‘Candidate A’, we find the Sun 27° Taurus, the Moon 18° Cancer and Mercury 19° Taurus. If we then calculate a Sunrise chart for the second individual, who we will call ‘Candidate B’, the Sun is 27° Scorpio, the Moon 16° Capricorn and Mercury 18° Scorpio. Compare their relative placements, because neither the Sun, Moon and Mercury travel the zodiac at a similar pace, yet have very different synodic periods. Yet, in case of these individuals they have their prime significators in opposite positions of the Sky almost to the exact degree, so the two charts mirror one another like yin and yang!

Now the Suns in the nativities are located on the 27° Taurus-Scorpio axis and are both in close relation to the fixed star Algol at 26° Taurus. Although astrologers agree that the manner in which singular configurations may be experienced or manifest will differ from one native to the next, there is still an instant flashback to the teachings of our predecessors who tell of the various ways in which Algol may incapacitate us; Either through drugs, medicine or anaesthetics; within psychology or hypnosis; or as victims of circumstance; where people may be apt to ‘loose their Head’, or ability to act and move; or that they come stuck or are either ‘stoned’ or turn to stone. Although modelling also comes under the influence of Algol and many art models have to hold a posture for great lengths of time.

In regard to the astrological, the Sun shows the Spirit or ‘core essence’ of a chart. In horary astrology we often say that the Sun ‘sets the scene’, while the Moon shows ‘that what will pass’; meaning that the Sun is central, yet the full story of actualities and happenings is built up of further detail. However, the ‘Quality of the Soul’ is according to ancient Astrologers governed by the combination of Mercury and the Moon (Ptolemy, Tetrabiblos III. 13, Lilly p 543-545, Christian Astrology). The Soul we have understood primarily belongs to the Moon, so that the ‘Quality of the Soul’ must relate to how the Soul is intercepted and commuted and this must be an attribute of Mercury (Intellect, nervous system and reason).

Then it is a rather striking that in the two charts provided, that the placements of Mercury are spread across the axis of 18-19° Taurus-Scorpio. This is in line with the ‘Cursed Degree’ of 19° Scorpio. I should offer some explanation here; Scorpio 19° is the degree which is inconjunct the exaltation degree of the Sun at 19° Aries, and is hence it could be understood that this is the degree in which the Via Combust (‘Fiery Way’) ends. In my practice I most often call it the ‘bumpy way’ because it brings our understanding up to modern terms and often coincides with turbulence in the air, or sea horses occurring on a rough sea, or major bumps or holes in the road or detours if you are travelling by land. So you should choose your path with greater care, if you are venturing with major significators in this part of the Sky at the time of your pursue. The degree apts to turn up in charts that show sabotage or misfortune; or some misfit or dislocation so that plans must be changed. Goldstein-Jacobsen (Simplified Astrology, p52) refers to Charubel (1826-1908) who says it denotes “one who may be a pest and terror to society, or a curse to relatives & friends, unless overruled by benefics”. This offers a rather a accurate, albeit outdated description of the less fortunate in society. Yet going back in time it would reason that the person suffering from autism would have had fewer rights and resources at hand and could have from this perspective been regarded as unfortunate ‘misfit’ by the less enlightened. From one perspective it could appear as if some of the wires had got mixed up (inconjunct) and were dislocated in the genetical process of creation. No big point intended here, but then it is rather a miracle that the majority of us are so functional and operational as we are, the complexity of nature taken into consideration. Or are we really? Here we would have to take into consideration the Quality of both Soul (exchange and performance) and of Spirit (purpose).

The wiring hubs of the ‘Quality of the Soul’ relating to the borderlines between the cognitive and autistic, we would seem most likely related to Mercury and the Moon; who bear similarities in function, but also have a likeness by symbol where the lunar semi-circle is predominant. Both planets are easily swayed/impressed, coloured or overturned by their environment; thus they are receptive and convertible of nature (quote; Bonatus, Astrologers Guide, p 14). But then curiously enough the nervous system (Mercury) also often works like this; that if one system breaks down another facet of the brain (the Moon) will attempt to intercept and seek alternative routes to correct and compensate for the original functions. So where the intellectual, nervous and rational (Mercury) may be deterred, this makes way for the sympathetic and emotional body, but which lies on a lower and more primal level, namely the lunar, which functions are located in another part of the brain and are more closer related to the subconscious, instinctive and subnatural.

It is interesting how individuals with cognitive disorders often still are/ appear as highly intelligent and sensory, i.e. though taste, smell, music and emotional shifts. However, their everyday responses may be irregular, erratic or loony, as maintaining the basic functionalities within everyday routines is one of the challenges. Herein come the assistants. But instead of just regulating, instructing and ordering, we may conclude that the astrological condition of the Moon offers an extremely important portal of exchange in our approach to a person suffering from autistic diagnosis.

Of the individuals I have been assigned to, the candidate with the Moon in Capricorn is much more withdrawn, rigid and set in her patterns. Cool, distant and remote. Cloaked with the shield of the Scapegoat and cloistral to her own world. Yet she is addicted to music, but in a way she herself administrates by the use of playlists on her Iphone. In this action she is both self-motivated, independent and self-driven. Candidate A, who has his Moon in Cancer, appears to be a younger soul, meaning that he is closer to the surface and more readily available. He more openly loves his music and sings quite a bit in his own way, and is probably more technically musical, yet doesn’t have the motoric ability to administrate an iPhone or remote control. So he takes his music as it is presented to him, although he will object if it isn’t up to taste, fashion or mood. His mannerism is more flighting and fluctuating, as it often may be difficult to achieve eye contact and the attention and focus of a person suffering from ASD. In fact, building a relationship with the ASD individual and achieving a minimum of interaction through game or projects are among the prime goals of the assisting crew and therapists.

Neither of the candidates A or B demonstrate an active language or are vocal, so they fall under category of either hoarse or mute, as all the prime significators of their charts are in either hoarse or mute signs. Yet where Candidate B (Moon in Capricorn) structures, organises and administrates her music lists (Saturn), Candidate A (Moon in Cancer) is more openly expressive and not only sings ‘along’ with the melody, he will pick up and reproduce intricate parts of the song hidden in the background; further more he will ‘perform’ alongside with the artist, adding fine details of chord only an experienced musician would be able to recognise and pick out. He will replicate chords, placing three notes in a chain. When his emotion is down, the pitch (notes) will be falling. If his spirit is high, he will expand from 3 notes to a series of 6-8 tones, or more. I sent an email to a music teacher, asking whether he thought the ASD candidate was experiencing chords as separate tones in a structured sequence, or experiencing the chord as a ‘wholeness’ in the same way you might He will also alternatively clap his hands on his side or tap a rhythm with his toes, in alternative to simply stomping with his foot. So we will continue to work on music, rhythm and motion, and maybe he at some time will dance or show us his moves.

Faces and Terms

That brings us to the concept of Faces and terms. This paper will not include a discussion upon the meaning of every quality and type of essential dignity. Yet it seems apparent that the Faces represent a signal system, pleading and beckoning – by display and appearance. In contrast to the planetary Terms, that are ‘nervous’ and intellectual, and administrate a different rational agenda or order of operations. In such that we may understand the Terms are ‘Mercurial’, while the Faces are ‘Lunar’.

Understanding the differences in these categories of essential dignities or ‘planetary appointments’, brings us to the point we set out to establish, and that may prove useful in various psychotherapeutic approaches. Because where the Terms in the main represent the cognitive, nervous and rational systems of the Mind, the Faces represent the ‘emotional’ and sympathetic, and that what is inherent, instinctive and irrational. By making such divisions and keeping concepts apart we are making for a better perspective of the levels and functions of the brain within which we are working, particularly in our meeting with an autism spectrum disorder client. By holding concepts apart, we become far more defined and efficient in our approach, which offers the prospect of discovering hidden ‘keys’ that may unlock or build bridges between the autistic and cognitive worlds.

Some detail on the Signs and their subdivisions

Where the planetary disposition by Sign represents a Sovereign ruler and ‘Full Hand’, the terms divide the Sign (Hand) into ‘Five fingers’ or terminals, where business is executed. In this manner the signs and terms are in relation and of a similar build, and a planet in its own terms is able to take the leadership and control in that sign upon the absence of the original ruler. In a similar fashion the faces and exaltations are also more closely related through their origin and structure, and in the manner that they work. They both are more emotional, passionate, excite and add heat, and give rise to things. The Faces are more egocentric, self-centred and subjective. The Signs and terms are more soundly rooted, natural and objective.

By nature, the size of the ‘fingers’ or terms, their qualities and abilities, vary both within the signs but also in Nature from one Hand to another. Yet the Terms get a grip on things and like ‘terminals’ they are points of dispatch and exchange. The terms show the various competences, operations and skills assigned each of the planets, so that a planet located within its own terms is in its own workshop and with its own tools, as it were. Sibly (1751-1799, Vol.1, pg 127-129) is among authors who suggest that a planet looses much of its natural vigour in a term contrary to its nature. In which way a planet may prove to be cognitively weakened under such circumstances should be a matter of further research.

The Faces, in comparison, do not have the same authority, quality, argument, structure or reasoning as the terms. The Terms show how things are ‘chiselled’, cut or built; that what is in the inside. The Faces are more about how things appear on the surface, how things are presented; their veneer, coat, guise, cover or wrapping. The Faces are entertaining and attractive. They set out to invite, draw us in and turn us over in a way that make things happen, however, often in an indirect fashion. They are all about the chemistry, emotions and reactions; mechanisms that are not always equally understood on an rational level. So that things may pass below the radar. Because the faces will cheer and attempt to cause a rally, or to advance, achieve or make a claim. They create an atmosphere, a stage, an arena; to simulate, stimulate and excite; to fill/set the scene with a designated energy, so that at a sports stadium the energy will rise to a high, and records may be broken. Much in the same way as the spectators at a football match often are called the 12th player on the field. Because the Faces add the little extra and put something out there in the Air.

So the Faces conjure, enchant and spellbind us. But rather than representing workshops and service centres like the ‘terms’, those technical divisions where things are done; the Faces are more like shops, stands or stages; soapboxes, barracks, outposts and exhibition windows. Because the Faces are agents on the initial and lowest lever, at the same time as they stick their head forward. A planet in her own face is like the young attractive girl sat behind the till at a commodity store. She probably doesn’t know the technicals of the merchandise she is selling, unless additionally dignified in other fashion, but she isn’t required to because it isn’t her department or responsibility. So in this respect she is more like an apprentice in the concern; yet, she is the Face and presentation window outward, and we queue in front of her till because we like what we see; either by beauty or the naturalness of uniform. It pleases us. We go with the Show. In this manner a planet in its own Face is in its own ‘Charm’, and this description is so fitting I often use the two words as interchangeable.

Regarding the autistic

The person suffering from an autism spectrum disorder frequently struggles with logic, language or suffers from cognitive impairment. You cannot pass on a message to a person suffering from an autism spectrum disorder and expect the instructions (terms/rules) to be understood or that business will be performed; Because it is at this level of concept and understanding that reasoning is deterred and out of order. The ASD personality lives in a different world and interprets material in another way. In a manner of speaking it is a little bit like a Void of Course Moon. Matters are adrift and lie beyond the norm. One functional ASD candidate came back home from school one day to find the door locked, but with the absence of a key. His solution to the problem was to go into the garage and get his father’s saw. When his mother came home he was halfway sawing his way through the front door, so they solve problems as they see them and in their own way.

Crucial tools of perception and that are relevant to the autistic spectrum disorder may still be uncovered and which refers to the Faces. Because do not forget that it was on this level that everything once began and started. In the earliest steps of creation this is where both life and existence commenced and originated. At one stage you were nothing but a twinkle in your father’s eye, then something occurred igniting and exciting other chemical reactions; so that matters escalated and something else came into existence. So from the ‘Facial’ perspective we may recognise things in their earliest approach. And from this pedestal we may excite, prepare, simulate and decorate; signal, announce, advertise and plead. Through gestures, patterns and guides we may create occasions that appear more holistic in their design and are hence more simple to comprehend. Like a flower that has blossomed and ready for pollination, or an egg that has ripened and set for conception. The lights are on and it is that lucky, potent moment, or the throw of a dice. It is rhythm and timing. So go with the flow!

Frequently we use pictograms (signposts) in our communication with the ASD patient, meaning small cards with pictures that the person suffering from an autistic condition may recognise. Because their memory for image and detail is still good, and while the ASD person often has problems with daily routines, they also tend to get stuck in them, or stuck in the loop. Pictogram cards are one way of telling them what to expect and what is coming next. This way it is easier to maintain a flow and put options and routines into predicable forms. In this manner there are several ways where it may be made more easy for the person suffering from an autism spectrum disorder to take in information and collaborate. Yet, it is mostly all about the planetary Faces and by applying these tools it makes it easier for the ASD personality to orientate and follow the assistants’ lead.

The same operations are applied by the shaman, chanter and spellbinder. Probably also a successful auctioneer. Individuals suffering from autism spectrum disorders are, as argued earlier, still highly receptive to colour, smell, music and taste. So through rhythm, motion, music and gesture (various exercises of repetition and dancing) it is possible to arouse a participation and engagement that speaks more loudly that words, and even more so directly to the person suffering from ASD.

People suffering from dementia also respond to music and suddenly recollect or connect to hidden memories or disconnected information packets. Also on other psychomotoric levels we say that the ‘body remembers’, often in related to other repressed or forgotten memories from adolescence or childhood. So the emotions and memory of feelings (Moon, Faces) are extremely important, and on this plane we can work with people who suffer cognitive lapses. Working though non-verbal media (colour, smell, taste, etc.) opts the brain to seek alternative paths to solve the ‘breakdowns’ in the nerve system. So we may conclude that these tools are crucially important for a wide range of patient groups, yet specifically may help the ASD-patient rise to a higher level of understanding and awareness of the cognitive and rational order of society. It is still a long path of hard work based upon attention, patients and caring, but we must not forget that their reasoning is more sensory or primal, and first and foremost is located in the ‘autistic’ centre or secret of the Faces.

Some concluding thoughts

While this article primarily was designed toward describing detail relevant to those suffering from autistic spectrum disorders, the topic strikes close to home and may teach us something in regard to both ourselves and how the world around us works. Because information is managed and stored in different parts of the brain and frequently we are betrayed by commercial interests. This is particularly relevant in marketing ventures where in adverts there is often a difference between the written detail/information (i.e. the rational and cognitive) and the pictorial and illustrative imagery (the autistic) accompanying the campaign. This is the way marketing works.

My example would be a commercial showing a picture containing 11 bars of chocolate, while the text below reads 3 for NOK 100,-. So I only get 3 bars of chocolate for the price of NOK 100,- yet one part of my brain is still registering the 11 bars, which is a communicative mismatch. The breach is between the cognitive information offered (text, logic, facts) and non-verbal imagery I can see. Because one source is either lying or inaccurate, and one part of my brain still expects to go home with 11 bars of chocolate. Modern advertising does this a lot and often prices and terms are quoted in a manner my brain cannot calculate. The retailer then expects to get away with the add-ons over a low shoe at a point where my order is already in and my brain committed. The point I want to make is that we all have natural, inborn autistic traits, yet upon the continued betrayal of perception and expectancy we are all due to get lost and eventually go bananas. Unless you stay online at all times, but you can still be sure someone will try to charm, lure and seduce you and mess up that wiring. So the overall intention and Quality of Purpose is most important, behind all things!

Afterword: Some final words on the essential dignities, their dispositions and mixed receptions, and how it comes together in the given charts. The first point is that the Exaltations work slightly different than the other type of dignities, although closely related to the Faces, as argued above. A planet in the sign of its Exaltation will lift, correct and abate the debilities of any other planet in that same sign, or of whom it is fortunately configured with. This includes offering fortitude to and strengthening the outlook of any other body it disposes by sign, exaltation (in the same sign as itself), or by triplicity, term or face. However, when there merely is 1) a disposition role, i.e. disposing a planet or house by exaltation, or 2) a mutual reception by exaltation, or 3) a mixed reception; then the significator’s virtues or additional essential dignities gathered in their places are all important, so the significator is not peregrine, but has some resources or stature to offer. Elsewise the Exaltations offer/share nothing but claim for themselves; because they by build are like an extension and exaggeration (outpost, reaching, stretching) that lies beyond the norm. So in practice those clients with exalted planets i.e. in the ascendant may be experienced not only as fortified, but also very haughty and demanding. Additionally, in horary questions if the Lord of the Hour rules the ascendant by exaltation, these querents also tend to be demanding and difficult to please.

In a similar way to the Exaltations, the Faces may exaggerate or jest; yet indicating a different type of jetty, extension or outreaching (like a barrack or outpost); but are weaker, of poor order and offer nothing; or bear little truth or substance. They are more liable to act fanciful, make stories, or jokes and make-believes.

The point I want to make is that in the two chart examples Mercury (Candidate A) is in 19° Taurus, in the sign of Venus, exaltation of the Moon, the triplicity of Venus, terms of Jupiter and face of the Moon. So that Mercury is peregrine. In the second chart (Candidate B) Mercury is 18° Scorpio in the sign and triplicity of Mars, terms of Venus and face of the Sun. Meaning that also here Mercury is peregrine. A planet without dignity in a sign has no belonging in that place and is accounted a stray, outlaw or wanderer. It takes no responsibility. Then notice the Ruler/Almuten of Mercury in these places; because in chart A) Mercury has Venus both as the sign ruler (the cognitive administrator) and dispositor by triplicity (facilitator or coordinator of resources). In chart B) Mercury is similarly disposed by Mars by both sign and triplicity. Mars is equally peregrine, but again in a mixed reception with Mercury by Face.

Earlier I have argued that the signs and terms administrate that which is intellectual, rational, reasonable and grounded, thus relevant to the cognitive. But that the Faces (the autistic) were more similar to the Exaltations; and in mixed receptions neither of them shared substance unless essentially dignified in an additional way.

So when we again look at the Almuten of Mercury in Chart A, who is Venus, we see that Venus is peregrine in Cancer (not on her own stand, which is in the first 10 degrees), yet in a mixed reception with Mercury, she being located in his Face. In Chart B, Mars is the Almuten of Mercury; with Mars peregrine in Aquarius, yet again with Mars in the Face of Mercury. So here there is either an equal type of mixed reception with Mercury in both charts. Yet the receptions by Face offer nothing substantial or adequate (fundamental) to Mercury (the tongue, nervous system and reason), apart from the autistic. And that is the case.

I think I will close by offering gratitude you to anyone who could be bothered to wrap their mind around such detail, which I probably have used 30 years of my life to comprehend, but it is on this level I feel our studies should lie if we intend to move forward. Thank you!

ANDREW BEVAN, QHP, DMS Astrol.

Honorary Member of Romanian Astrologers Association,

Special Guest Editor Website: www.astronor.com

Facebook: Astrolog Andrew Bevan / Astrologi123

Ålesund, Norway

